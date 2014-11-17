If You Like Silly Comedy “Dumb & Dumber To” Is For You! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

CLOSE
After 20 years Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels reunite on the big screen with “Dumb & Dumber To“!  Watch this edition of “Ticket or Skip It” in the video below to hear why this is winner if you like silly comedy and have a  big imagination!

