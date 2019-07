Ludacris continues his onslaught of instrumental assassination with “Money Counter”.

His latest offering arrives next month in the form of the ‘Burning Bridges‘ Ep.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Ludacris – “Money Counter” [MUSIC] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

@TheKidSkoob Posted November 16, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: