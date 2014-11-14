Rumor Has It: Tameka Raymond Responds to Rumor of Sex Tape With Ex-Husband Usher

The Morning Heat’s Rumor Has It

Kim Kardashian Exposes More of Her Nude Body

Kim Kardashian nearly broke the internet this week after baring her oiled up booty for the cover of Paper Magazine, but the reality star wasn’t finished showing off her birthday suit. More images from the Jean-Paul Goude shoot surfaced today, showing Kim in all her full- frontal glory.

After yesterday’s booty baring pics, fans went nuts online, and were once again divided on the subject. It seems that half of the users commenting on the situation thought Kim was looking for attention, while others thought she should celebrate her curves for all to see.

As TMZ reported, this is Kim’s last stand before getting pregnant again, which she plans to do shortly. Her big thing was to show the world how she bounced back after giving birth to North West.

CLICK HERE to see the uncensored photo.

Khloe Kardashian Sparks Controversy after posting “KKK” Meme

Khloe Kardashian made light of her sister’s preference in dating black men with a meme that also used the phrase “KKK,” which sparked controversy online. The youngest of the three Kardashian sisters shared a promotional photo from their Kardashian Beauty line which read, “The Only KKK to Ever Let Black Men In.”

While Khloe thought the joke was funny, many others thought it was in bad taste, and she took the post down a short time later.

Clippers Star Blake Griffin Charged In Vegas Bitch Slapping

Blake Griffin has been charged with a crime for allegedly slapping the crap out of a man inside a Las Vegas nightclub …TMZ Sports has learned. The incident went down last month when Blake was at Tao Nightclub.

According to TMZ, the alleged victim, Daniel Schuman, the Clippers superstar was upset by camera flashes in his face … so he grabbed Daniel’s phone and neck. Daniel says Blake squeezed his neck, and demanded he give up his phone.

According to documents obtained by TMZ Sports, the Clark County D.A. has now charged Griffin with one count of misdemeanor battery. He faces 6 months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine — though a jail sentence is highly unlikely since Blake has no prior convictions for violent crimes. Blake was with DeAndre Jordan and Chris Paul that night. None of the other players were involved in the alleged incident.

Tameka Raymond Responds to Rumor of Sex Tape With Usher

In sex tape news, Usher Raymond and Tameka Raymond are supposedly the stars of a home video being shopped around. According to TMZ, the tape fell into the wrong hands after someone broke into Usher’s vehicle in Atlanta back in 2010. The thief got away with approximately $1 million in jewelry, two laptops and two video cameras. One of the cameras reportedly contained sexually explicit footage of intimate moments shared between Usher and his now ex-wife, Tameka Raymond.

Someone attempted to sell the tape to adult film companies, but no one wanted the headache, as it’s unlikely that Usher and Tameka would sign off on the video’s release. The tape has since resurfaced and since the seller hasn’t had much luck with porn companies, he’s hoping that a blog will purchase the tape from him.

It’s unclear if the culprit realizes that, if caught, he could end up in jail for peddling stolen property. According to reports, Usher’s attorney Mark Gregaros is working aggressively to track down the person trying to sell the footage.

As for Tameka’s thoughts on the situation, she told Madamenoire in an exclusive statement this morning that TMZ’s story is “nothing but an old rumor that’s been addressed already,” and added:

“It’s sad where the world has come to today. I know I have never made a sex tape, especially not for distribution. You get married so you can do whatever it is you want. My ex-husband and I definitely made our children the old-fashioned way; they are not products of the immaculate conception. That was my husband. We had a lot of fun. He was my husband in a proper sense. No wifey fake sh*t. I think the world has gotten really desperate to be so invasive in peoples lives. There should be some limitations and hopefully laws baring people from doing this stuff.”

While Usher’s attorney may be working overtime to halt this alleged release, Tameka says no one has contacted her so she’s not sure how valid this entire sex tape claim is.

“I don’t know if they’re trying to extort money or what because because no one has ever approached me about it,” she said. “People are so thirsty. They are thirst trappers; the thirst is so real. Sex is so important to everyone. Why do you want to watch a married couple?”

Is Kandi and Phaedra’s Friendship In Jeopardy?

Ever since Phaedra Parks joined the cast of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” in season three, she has been very close with Kandi Burruss. They have been there for one another through marriage, childbirth, momma drama, and now, divorce. But have differing opinions about the way Parks has handled things when it comes to Apollo Nida’s legal troubles caused some tension between them?

In a chat on the Bravo blog earlier this week, Parks was asked about what support she’s received from her cast mates during this tough time, and she didn’t mention Burruss:

NeNe and Porsha have been extremely supportive of me and very attentive throughout this entire ordeal, and for that I am extremely grateful. Unfortunately, some of the others decided to use my personal crisis as an opportunity to further their own interests and talk to the media to get press for themselves. The lack of compassion was, at times, shocking.

Now most didn’t think anything of the omission of Burruss’ name, as most people are well are aware that she is more than just a “cast mate” to Parks. But when Burruss spoke to Bravo yesterday about Parks feeling like she takes Nida’s side too much. Here’s what she told Bravo about the struggle of being friends with both Parks and Nida as their marriage crumbles:

It’s very hard. Phaedra is always assuming I’m siding with Apollo, which isn’t true. Todd and Apollo became pretty good friends, so I would say he takes Apollo’s side a lot. Todd and I have serious debates over their issues. Sometimes I get to the point where I’m like, “Listen Todd, we shouldn’t be arguing about their problems.” It’s crazy really… At the end of the day Phaedra is my girl. I’m always going to be honest with her about what I think. Sometimes we have a difference of opinion, but it’s not because I’m taking anyone’s side against her. Never that! It always sucks when two people that you really like are going through something as crazy as this. I’ve always heard that when a married couple goes through a divorce the people close to them end up going through the divorce with them. I never understood what that meant before, but I do now.

