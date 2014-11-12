CLOSE
AM BUZZ: Naya Rivera Reads Kim K; ‘BGC’ Star Natalie Nunn Pregnant & More

Naya Rivera Reads Kim Kardashian

Oop. She tried it.

While the rest of the world was ogling Kim Kardashian’s goodies and praising the reality star for her peachy bottom, a former Kim K wanna-be was all in her feelings. In case you aren’t in the know on this one, Kim broke the Internet when she posted her scantily clad Paper Magazine cover that left little to the imagination, on Instagram. Most fans appreciated the Jean-Paul Goude masterpiece for all its worth, but Naya Rivera (Big Sean’s cooky ex-fiance of “Glee” fame) expressed that she isn’t here for Kim K’s cake display.

“I normally don’t. But…you’re someone’s mother,” Naya wrote under Kim’s Instagram photo. Girl bye. We would almost value Naya’s opinion if we weren’t convinced she was trolling us all for attention. And, to be frank, we’ve seen Kim K’s body in every capacity. Remember her sex tape with Ray J?

Good try Naya, but in the words of Big Sean, “IDFWU.”

