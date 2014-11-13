Eddie O BLOG: Kim Kardashian’s PAPER Magazine Cover

When I got to the station today cats were talking about this Kim Kardashian magazine cover she did for PAPER magazine. I wasn’t really checkin’ for it, & then my man Ray Styles brought the actual mag in here……& in the words of my Uncle….”Good Got O’ Mighty!!!” That’s all I can say about that. I have to show her some love on that one, the concept was pretty dope, & the shots were great! Just google Kim Kardashian or Paper magazine & check it out for yourself! I’m OUT!!!

