In honor of Veteran’s Day, Common pays his respects with a spoken word piece entitled, “This War We Fight”.

The poem was performed by the Chicago MC as part of the White House‘s celebration.

Check the visual below.

Common Honors Veteran’s Day With A Poem ‘This War We Fight’ [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

@TheKidSkoob Posted November 12, 2014

