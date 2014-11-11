CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Why People Don’t Like Nicki Minaj’s “Only” Video [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj‘s “Only” might be hot, but people aren’t liking this lyric video she just put out. Listen to the Front Page to hear Headkrack explain why!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Click here for more in the Front Page News and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Looks Like Fine Art In Her “V Magazine” Spread [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Is This Why Nicki Minaj Is Single? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Is Nicki Minaj’s Booty Real? [PHOTOS]

21 Times Nicki Minaj Looked Normal And It Was Amazing

8 photos Launch gallery

21 Times Nicki Minaj Looked Normal And It Was Amazing

Continue reading 21 Times Nicki Minaj Looked Normal And It Was Amazing

21 Times Nicki Minaj Looked Normal And It Was Amazing

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Why People Don’t Like Nicki Minaj’s “Only” Video [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Front Page , nicki minaj , Nicki minaj only video

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 6 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close