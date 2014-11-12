Ginuwine is caught up in a storm. The R&B singer is close to bankruptcy, and most of it is thanks to his divorce from wife, Sole.

Ginuwine, whose real name is Elgin Lumpkin, is currently being sued by one of the executive producers, Robert Reives, from his first album, “The Bachelor.” Rieves claims that he is owed royalties from Ginuwine’s $1.25 million, five-album deal he had with Sony, according to New York Daily News. He’s looking to be paid $250,000. Ginuwine says that he doesn’t owe Rieves anything.

Ginuwine’s lawyer said he wouldn’t even have the money to pay because most of it is going to his ex-wife and back taxes that he owes.

“Mr. Lumpkin is very close to declaring bankruptcy,” Ginuwine’s lawyer, Bruce Beckner, said. “He owes my firm a ton of money and a bunch of other people a ton of money. He owes Uncle Sam 300-odd thousand dollars in back income taxes.”

The singer explained that he had problems with Rieves when they were working together.

In a deposition, he described Reives as someone who was hard to work with and contributed little to his first album. “The bumping of heads, the disagreements were because when we were (going) to places I would be on time and he wouldn’t be,” Ginuwine said, according to papers. “I felt like … this would hinder my career from furthering if I continued to deal with this.”

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Yung Berg Owes HOW MUCH In Child Support?

Kenya Moore Calls ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Toxic

Man Claims He’s Free Of Homosexuality + It’s Hilariously Outrageous [VIDEO]

Ginuwine’s Life Is Kind Of In Shambles Right Now was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted November 12, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: