Did The Tracklist To Kanye’s New Album ‘Paris’ Just Leak?

We know how passionate and personal Kanye West is about his music. And with a rumored new album on the horizon, fans have been speculating as to what kind of project it’ll be.

Welp, thank God for the internet! It appears a tracklist for Ye’s new Lp has just leaked. If there’s any truth to this list, it already sounds incredible!

The project is 17 tracks long with three bonus records, and features Jay Z, Beyonce, Eminem, El Debarge, and many more! The El Debarge feature is hilariously amazing in itself.

Check below and pray to Yeezus this comes to fruition.

Posted November 7, 2014

