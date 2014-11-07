Iggy Azalea is ready for her second marriage to another black man. According to Headkrack, she and her baller boo, Nick Young might be getting married. Listen to this edition of the Hip Hop Spot to get the details!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!

Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Click here for more on the latest in hip-hop and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Is This Why Iggy Azalea Married This Black Man? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Did Iggy Azalea Sign Her Body Away? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Does Iggy Azalea Have Competition From Another Australian Rapper? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Are Iggy Azalea & Nick Young Getting Married? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com