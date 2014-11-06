Roland Martin Explains How Justice For Crimes Against Black Youth Could Get Better Or Worse [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

If you cared about Ferguson and the murder of Mike Brown, Roland Martin says you should care about today’s election. Martin discusses how your vote affects who will run the police and justice departments that can either help or make matters worse when it comes to protecting black youth. Listen to this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“ to hear Martin explain why it’s more than just going out to the polls, and what his philosophy is on complaining about policies when you failed to make your voice heard when it mattered.
Text GOSSIP To 71007
To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST for more hot conversations with your favorite celebrities.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Roasts Roland Martin At The Neighborhood Awards! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Roland Martin Explains Why Being On TV One Is A Better Look Than CNN [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Roland Martin Addresses Critics For Labeling President Obama As Angry During Debate [EXCLUSIVE]
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]
1. Special K & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 1 of 93
2. Aldis Hodge & HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 2 of 93
3. Pre Madonna & Buck From WeTV's Marriage BootcampSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 3 of 93
4. Pre Madonna Taking A Selfie After Her InterviewSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 4 of 93
5. Aldis HodgeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 5 of 93
6. Underground Star Aldis Hodge.Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 6 of 93
7. Aldis HodgeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 7 of 93
8. Migos On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 8 of 93
9. Migos On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 9 of 93
10. Migos On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 10 of 93
11. Migos On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 11 of 93
12. Migos On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 12 of 93
13. Shonda White Guest On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 13 of 93
14. Gary With Da TeaSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 14 of 93
15. Gary With Da TeaSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 15 of 93
16. Jermaine Dupri & Da BratSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 16 of 93
17. Jermaine Dupri & Da BratSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 17 of 93
18. The Rap Game Jermaine DupriSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 18 of 93
19. Maria MoreSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 19 of 93
20. Dr. Ian SmithSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 20 of 93
21. Dr. Ian Smith & The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 21 of 93
22. Movie: Hidden FiguresSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 22 of 93
23. Movie: MoonlightSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 23 of 93
24. Bill Bellamy Guest From The Movie The Bounce BackSource:StarterCAM 24 of 93
25. 14806226545523Source:StarterCAM 25 of 93
26. 148062264964671Source:StarterCAM 26 of 93
27. The Movie: FencesSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMoringShow.com 27 of 93
28. The Movie: FencesSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMoringShow.com 28 of 93
29. CeCe Winans & Beyonce AlowishusSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMoringShow.com 29 of 93
30. The Movie: FencesSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMoringShow.com 30 of 93
31. Left to Right: Gary, Juicy & RickeySource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 31 of 93
32. Rickey Smiley & Dr. CollierSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 32 of 93
33. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley, Momma Dee, Headkrack & Porsha WilliamsSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 33 of 93
34. Da Brat's DogsSource:Interactive One 34 of 93
35. The Cast Of Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 35 of 93
36. Erica Campbell Stops By The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:RSMS 36 of 93
37. Rich Homie Quan Stops By The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:RSMS 37 of 93
38. Omari Hardwick Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne 38 of 93
39.Source:RSMS 39 of 93
40. Chris Spencer Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:RSMS 40 of 93
41. Marvin Sapp Stops By The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:RSMS 41 of 93
42. Boosie Badazz Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:RSMS 42 of 93
43. Ciara Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne 43 of 93
44. Jamie Foxx Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:RSMS 44 of 93
45. DC Young Fly Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 45 of 93
46. Keke Palmer and Cory Hardrict Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 46 of 93
47. Tasha Smith and Michael Jai White Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 47 of 93
48. Tasha Smith and Michael Jai White Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 48 of 93
49. Toya Wright And Reginae Carter Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show49 of 93
50. Rickey Smiley & Claudia Jordan Mardi Gras 201550 of 93
51. The Durtty Boyz51 of 93
52. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show In New Orleans For Mardi Gras 2015!52 of 93
53. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show In New Orleans For Mardi Gras 2015!53 of 93
54. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show In New Orleans For Mardi Gras 2015!54 of 93
55. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show In New Orleans For Mardi Gras 2015!55 of 93
56. Jasmine Sullivan Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show56 of 93
57. Ne-Yo Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show57 of 93
58. Will Packer and Affion Crockett Visits Rickey Smiley Morning Show58 of 93
59. J-Moss Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show59 of 93
60. Rae Sremmurd Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show60 of 93
61. Fred Hammond Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show61 of 93
62. Mary J Blige Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 62 of 93
63. Kendrick Lamar Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 63 of 93
64. Elle Varner Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 64 of 93
65. Tameka Raymond Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 65 of 93
66. Jennifer Hudson Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show66 of 93
67. Columbus Short Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne 67 of 93
68. Big Sean Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show68 of 93
69. Michelle Williams Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:RSMS 69 of 93
70. Taraji P. Henson Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show70 of 93
71. Momma Dee With Fans71 of 93
72. Momma Dee Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show72 of 93
73. Atlanta Exes With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show73 of 93
74. Little Women of LA With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show74 of 93
75. Kevin Hart With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show75 of 93
76. Lala & Terrance J With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show76 of 93
77. Wiz Khalifa With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show77 of 93
78. The Braxton Sisters With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show78 of 93
79. Preacher Of LA With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show79 of 93
80. Tank With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show80 of 93
81. Smokie Norful With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show81 of 93
82. J Moss With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show82 of 93
83. Chadwick Boseman With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show83 of 93
84. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show with Naturi Naughton and Omari Hardwick84 of 93
85. Porsha Williams85 of 93
86. Kandi, Cynthia and Peter With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show86 of 93
87. Gabrielle Union87 of 93
88. Rickey Smiley Morning Show with Kid Ink88 of 93
89. Rickey Smiley Morning Show with Creflo Dollar89 of 93
90. Rickey Smiley Morning Show with T-Pain90 of 93
91. Rickey Smiley with KeKe Wyatt91 of 93
92. Rickey Smiley Morning Show & Cynthia Bailey92 of 93
93. Mindless Behavior Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show"93 of 93
Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!
Roland Martin Explains How Justice For Crimes Against Black Youth Could Get Better Or Worse [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com