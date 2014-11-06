CLOSE
Roland Martin Explains How Justice For Crimes Against Black Youth Could Get Better Or Worse [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

If you cared about Ferguson and the murder of Mike Brown, Roland Martin says you should care about today’s election. Martin discusses how your vote affects who will run the police and justice departments that can either help or make matters worse when it comes to protecting black youth. Listen to this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to hear Martin explain why it’s more than just going out to the polls, and what his philosophy is on complaining about policies when you failed to make your voice heard when it mattered.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST for more hot conversations with your favorite celebrities.

Ferguson , Midterm Elections , Mike Brown , Roland Martin , roland martin voting , The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

