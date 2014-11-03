Charlotte Post Foundation Launches Campaign To Help Underserved Youth

The Charlotte Post Foundation publicly launched a six-month fundraising campaign to raise $75,000 to improve educational outcomes for students in some of the city’s most underserved communities today. This campaign is unique because it focuses on individual giving and challenges the community to invest in Charlotte’s youth. To date, more than $15,000 has been donated from area residents who support the Foundation’s mission.

The Charlotte Post Foundation, a 501(c) 3 organization with a successful track record of positive outcomes working with second- and third-graders, kicked off the ‘Friends of the Foundation’ campaign in October at the Charlotte Post Best banquet. The undeniable need for improved literacy and reading comprehension for elementary students was recently confirmed when the Charlotte Observer reported that only 42.9 percent of African American students in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools were proficient in reading tests at the elementary and middle school levels, compared with 81.4 percent of white students.

“The funds raised through this campaign will help close the achievement gap by providing much-needed afterschool programming for underserved African-American elementary school students,” said Earl Leake, a Foundation board director and retired Lance executive. “The funds will enhance the opportunities for these students to get a top-shelf quality education and successfully climb the academic ladder.”

The six-month fundraising campaign, which focuses on online giving opportunities, as well as pledges and special events, will close in March 2015. Online donations are currently being accepted by clicking here http://bit.ly/10xylLC or by mailing your contribution to The Charlotte Post Foundation, P. O. Box30144, Charlotte, NC 28230.

“The Charlotte Post Foundation is stepping up to the plate to invest in Charlotte’s African American elementary schoolstudents. We are hopeful that the Charlotte community will join us as we raise money for this important cause,” said Gerald Johnson, President of the Foundation and Publisher of the Charlotte Post Newspaper. “It’s time to put our money where our mouth is. The reality is that if these students fail, our entire community fails. And we cannot afford for that to happen.”

For additional information about the Friends of the Foundation campaign or answers to any questions, please call (704) 376-0496extension 101.