A sugar daddy is a man who is in his mid-forties and ready to spent lots of money on a younger lady. Are you in the market for one? Da Brat fills in for Claudia Jordan as she delivers the top 5 cities you can find a sugar daddy in. Click on the audio player to find out what cities you should head to!
Text GOSSIP To 71007
To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk
Don’t forget to listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“ weekdays from 6-10 am EST!
RELATED: 5 Things That Can Negatively Affect Your Life If You Don’t Vote In The Midterm Elections [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: 5 Lies People Tell To Make Their Weekend Sound Poppin’ [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Top 5 Songs Requested At Gary With Da Tea’s Birthday Party! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Paid In Full: Most Expensive Celebrity Cars
Paid In Full: Most Expensive Celebrity Cars
1. Rolls Royce1 of 11
2. Maybach 572 of 11
3. Mercedes SLR Mclaren 7223 of 11
4. Ferrari Enzo4 of 11
5. Porsche 9595 of 11
6. Lamborghini Aventador6 of 11
7. Bugatti Veyron7 of 11
8. Bugatti Veyron8 of 11
9. Bugatti Veyron9 of 11
10. Bugatti Veyron10 of 11
11. Maybach Exelero11 of 11
Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!
Charlotte Named In Top Cities To Find A Sugar Daddy [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com