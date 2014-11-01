Charlotte Named In Top Cities To Find A Sugar Daddy [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

A sugar daddy is a man who is in his mid-forties and ready to spent lots of money on a younger lady. Are you in the market for one? Da Brat fills in for Claudia Jordan as she delivers the top 5 cities you can find a sugar daddy in. Click on the audio player to find out what cities you should head to!

