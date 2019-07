As I type this blog, I know a lot of people’s doorbells are going CRAZY! Hahaha!!! It’s Halloween 2014 maaaaaaannnnnn!!! That’s right, so everybody who’s participating be SAFE! You know this time of year (especially tonight) things can kind of get a lil’ crazy so just be mindful of your surroundings. Okay, let me roll out so I can take my nieces trick or treating! Be good, & one more thing….I’m OUT!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: