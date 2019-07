‘Hood Billionaire‘ is less than a month away, so prepare for an onslaught of new music, visuals, and more from Ricky Rozay.

Here’s the Timbaland produced “If They Knew” featuring K. Michelle. Safe to say K bailed from LHH ATL just in time, huh?

WATCH NOW: Steve Harvey Wants You To Call Him ‘Big Pimpin’

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Rick Ross ft. K. Michelle – “If They Knew” [MUSIC] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

@TheKidSkoob Posted November 3, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: