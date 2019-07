Looks like Luda jumped the gun on his #LudaVerses visual, as he’s right back on the scene with a brand new 16.

Here’s the ATL MC’s take on “Tom Ford”. ‘Burning Bridges‘ Ep is coming in December.

Posted November 2, 2014

