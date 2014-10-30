Juvenile Announces He’s Back On Cash Money

Juvenile recently announced that he’s signed papers to be back on Cash Money Records.

He left the label in 2006 when he clashed with Birdman. In an interview with Complex, the rapper explained that he originally left for money reasons.

“I was naïve in the beginning, I didn’t want anybody telling me anything because, hey, you didn’t help me get this situation and you’re on the outside. I should’ve listened because they had me in a contract that I’d still be in. There was no future for me in the contract.”

But now it seems that he squashed any previous beefs, and it’s all love.

“It’s already done, man. I signed the paperwork a couple days ago. I’m signed back, Rich Gang. I’m about to get my little tattoo and everything. It’s all love, I’m back.” “Im not going anywhere,” he said. “I talked about it to [Birdman]. You start where you finish. It’s a done deal, people. I’m officially signed back to Cash Money, Rich Gang. It’s a big bubble, man.”

Birdman seems to be happy about the reunion.

“Even though we’ve been through what we’ve been through, [we’re] older now. We was younger then. We all spoke. [Lil Wayne] did music with him. And I think he’s got the right records. I know how focused he is, with his craft. He ain’t never lost that.”

Watch the entire interview below.

Ariel Cherie Posted October 30, 2014

