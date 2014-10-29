Pharrell Named To Apollo Theater’s Board Of Directors

“It’s Showtime!”

Pharrell Williams continued his incredible run of musical accomplishments on Tuesday, by being named to the Apollo Theater’s Board of Directors. The multi-talented producer joins a list of 32 that includes New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Quincy Jones, John D. Dempsey of Estee Lauder, and many more.

Skateboard P made his debut on the famed stage on June 3, which was streamed live as part of a digital series called ‘Unstaged‘. The project was directed by Spike Lee and sponsored by American Express, and seemed to open new doors for hollowed grounds. The global reach of Pharrell’s performance coincided with the technological upgrades that the venue is going through, as part of a $20 million dollar initiative for its 21st Century Apollo Campaign.

The singer/songwriter stated that he’s excited to preserve and expand upon the Apollo’s legacy in American culture. In other words, he’s “Happy”.

Salute to Pharrell on a very well-deserved honor.

