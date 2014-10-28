CLOSE
Why Watching “Mike Tyson Mysteries” Is Like Being On Cocaine [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The fact Mike Tyson has an animated series doesn’t make much sense to us. And apparently it doesn’t to him either! Listen to this edition of the Hip Hop Spot to hear Headkrack talk to the boxing legend about the show, and why it’s sort of like being on cocaine!

Click here for more on the latest in hip-hop and listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

cocaine , Headkrack , Hip-Hop Spot , mike tyson , Mike Tyson Mysteries

