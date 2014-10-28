ICYMI: Drake Dropped Three New Songs. Which One Has Your Ear? [VOTE]

Over the weekend, Drake dropped three new tracks to give a taste of what’s to come from his new album, “Views from the 6.”

It’s unclear whether or not “6 God,” “How Bout Now,” and “Heat of the Moment” will be on the official cut, but from what Drake tweeted, we’re going with probably not.

That wasn't an EP. Just 3 songs that I knew some hackers had. But enjoy! Back to this album. — Drizzy (@Drake) October 25, 2014

Listen to the tracks below.

“Views from the 6″ is set to be released in 2015.

