Black Music Is...
ICYMI: Drake Dropped Three New Songs. Which One Has Your Ear? [VOTE]

Drake Vs Lil Wayne - Camden, NJ

Over the weekend, Drake dropped three new tracks to give a taste of what’s to come from his new album, “Views from the 6.”

It’s unclear whether or not “6 God,” “How Bout Now,” and “Heat of the Moment” will be on the official cut, but from what Drake tweeted, we’re going with probably not.

Listen to the tracks below.

“Views from the 6″ is set to be released in 2015.

