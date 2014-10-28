Snoop Dogg: “Female Rappers Don’t Get The Respect They Deserve” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Snoop Dogg is considered an OG in the game, but he’s highly respected amongst hip-hop’s younger generation, too. We talk to Snoop on”The D.L. Hughley Show” about how he stays relevant in an industry that is constantly changing. It’s not easy, but Snoop tells us the secret behind being accepted all these years.

One group who’ve had a hard time getting respect in hip-hop are females. Snoop discusses the lack of respect the industry has for female rappers, and why this is the one thing he’s not really feeling right in now in this exclusive interview.

