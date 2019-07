With Rozay‘s album just a month away, he’s getting that hype train moving by adding a few bars to Jeremih‘s hit record “Don’t Tell’em“.

‘Hood Billionaire‘ drops November 24.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Rick Ross – “Don’t Tell’em” (Freestyle) [MUSIC] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

@TheKidSkoob Posted October 29, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: