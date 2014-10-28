“Girl you must be doing ma-gic!”

While it wasn’t quite a magic trick, Drake did make an appearance along side OVO Crooner PartyNextDoor for a performance in NYC.

“Recognize” can be found on PND’s latest project ‘Two‘ which you can download here. Oh, and make sure you wish Drizzy a happy birthday!

PartyNextDoor ft. Drake – “Recognize” (Live At S.O.B.’s) [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

@TheKidSkoob Posted October 28, 2014

