Black Music Is...
PartyNextDoor ft. Drake – “Recognize” (Live At S.O.B.’s) [VIDEO]

Drake & PartyNextDoor

 

“Girl you must be doing ma-gic!”

 

While it wasn’t quite a magic trick, Drake did make an appearance along side OVO Crooner PartyNextDoor for a performance in NYC.

 

“Recognize” can be found on PND’s latest project ‘Two‘ which you can download here. Oh, and make sure you wish Drizzy a happy birthday!

 

Photos
