MUSIC ROUNDUP: Tamar Braxton Werks In ‘Let Me Know’ Video; Mc Lyte Gets Inspirational & More

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7HbW9tNmpXw&w=560&h=315%5D
Tamar Braxton is giving you her very best Marilyn Monroe tease in the video for “Let Me Know.” The opinionated siren popped on a platinum blonde wig as she served up some serious face for the video while wearing glamorous, vintage-inspired pieces.

She mixed it up a little by covering herself in glitter and then slipping into a mirror-mosaic dress.

Shade, but no shade: Is this visual giving anyone else touches of “Partition”?

MUSIC ROUNDUP: Tamar Braxton Werks In ‘Let Me Know’ Video; Mc Lyte Gets Inspirational & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

