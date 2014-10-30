Does Denzel Washington Do A Spot On Jay Z Impersonation? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

If Jay Z ever gets a biopic, Denzel Washington might be your guy! Listen to this edition of the Hip Hop Spot to hear his spot on impression of the rapper! He might even be able to give Affion Crockett a run for his money!

listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

