MC Lyte‘s performance on the BET Awards was more than just a welcome back showing. The Brooklyn MC will be dropping a new album very soon.

Serving as the first release is the Common & 10 Beats assisted “Dear John”. The record is also the anthem for the hip-hop legend’s #EducateOURMen Scholarship Initiative of Lyte’s Hip-Hop Sisters Foundation. This year the program will send dozens of men to HBCU’s.

The strong and powerful movement is accompanied by an equally moving visual. Check it out below.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MC Lyte ft. Common & 10 Beats – “Dear John” [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

@TheKidSkoob Posted October 28, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: