Jodeci Reuniting At Upcoming Soul Train Awards

Jodeci will be performing at the upcoming Soul Train Awards. They will be performing a medley of their hits as well as a brand new single at the awards show, which will be taping on November 7.

According to Yahoo Music, this will be the first time that all four members has appeared on stage together since 2006.

“Soul Train was a critical platform in the beginning of our career, so it only makes sense that our return to the stage be during Soul Train Awards 2014,” the group said in a statement released to Yahoo Music. “We’re humbled by the loyalty of our fans who have asked for a reunion and look forward to giving them a show as only Jodeci can. #JODECIforever.”

K-Ci, JoJo, and Mr. Dalvin performed last year at the Wembley Arena in London, where they were unfortunately booed.

The show will feature performances from Nico & Vinz, Jeremih, and Aloe Blacc. It will air on BET on November 30.

Ariel Cherie Posted October 22, 2014

