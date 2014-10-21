Top 10 Biggest Workout Mistakes

Are you not seeing the results that you feel like you’re working so hard for? Sometimes we think we know how to maximize our workouts for the best results but in reality, we’re falling into mindsets of thinking things like “the more you workout the more results you’ll see,” or thinking that running will help you shed all your fat. There are tons of workout mistakes out there, but these are the most common that might be setting you back!

1. Bad form

This is the #1 cause of injuries! Whether you’re new to fitness or a seasoned workout fiend, you can still make this mistake. Don’t be embarrassed to ask a trainer for help (that’s what they’re there for), especially if you’re new to a certain type of exercise. Hurting yourself is no joke. It can set you back in your fitness routine for a long time, not to mention how ineffective it is if you’re not doing it right!

2. Thinking more is better

It’s important to give your muscles time to recover. Working out 6-7 times a week may seem like a good thing to do for faster results, but you may be working yourself too hard. If your body is overtraining, you’re not going to see results. Instead of heading to the gym every day, shoot for 3-5 days incorporating weights with HIIT cardio instead.

3. Not lifting heavy enough

Many people believe that lifting a lighter weight for more repetitions will create better results, but that’s not true. Using a heavier weight for 8-12 reps will allow you to burn fat and build muscle much more effectively. How heavy is heavy enough?

4. Doing too many isolation exercises

Working one or a few muscles at a time is not effective. By practicing compound exercises (exercises that target multiple muscle groups), you can get a better workout in a shorter amount of time. Workouts like HIIT and Tabata uses more energy and provides better results while boosting your metabolism. Other common and simple compound exercises are dumbbell lunges, deep squats, and leg raises with a crunch.

5. Not eating well

