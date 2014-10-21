CLOSE
4.74 Million Vehicles Are Recalled Because Of Faulty Airbags!

The National Highway Safety Administration is recalling the airbags of 4.74 million vehicles on the highway! This recall includes 2013 and 2014 models of Toyota, Honda, Mazda, BMW, Nissan, and General Motors. The airbags, made by Takata, have inflators inside them that could rupture, spaying passengers with metal fragments causing bodily injury and even death in some cases. All owners, whose vehicles match the recall, are urged to take your vehicles to their nearest dealership for a repair immediately.

