“Superwoman,” “Hot Boyz” and “Put It One Me” are just some of Lil’ Mo‘s most notable works… and now the R&B Diva has a new single and album “The Scarlet Letter” to add to her impressive discography. Mo’s fifth project features the hit single “Should’ve Never Let You Go” and already has a loud buzz cushioning its Oct 27 release.

The pint sized diva’s powerful vocals are fluid throughout “The Scarlet Letter. And, if you loved her debut disc “Based On A True Story,” you’ll appreciate the upbeat lover’s tales on the new album.

Since we’re such Lil’ Mo fans (we can’t help but sing along when we hear “Baby/they can’t/play you/cause I’ll save you with my super powers”) we’re delighted to present an exclusive livestream of Mo’s latest collection just for you!

Listen to Lil’ Mo’s “The Scarlet Letter” before it drops, below:

Pre-order “Scarlet Letter,” here.

RELATED STORIES:

TUNE IN: Prince Reads Lil’ Mo On R&B Divas LA Reunion

Lil’ Mo Discusses Making A Christian & Muslim Relationship Work

ALBUM LIVESTREAM: Listen To Lil’ Mo’s ‘The Scarlet Letter’ Before It Drops! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com