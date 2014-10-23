White eyeliner is a must for making your eyes look brighter and more awake. With this bright beauty stick those with smaller eyes will find that white eyeliner accentuates their look and widens their gaze. I am declaring that white eyeliner should be a beauty staple in every girl’s makeup bag.

MUST READ: Beauty Buzz: NARS Holiday 2014 Color Collection [PHOTOS]

Because I know you are probably wondering how you can use white eyeliner, here are a few useful tips! You might be surprised to read that not all of them are for your eyes.

Use as Traditional Liner

Instead of lining your top lid with a thick smear of black, try using white. Since white eyeliner is bright and dramatic, this will create a noticeable, dramatic look.

Layers of Color

Produce a white line on your top lid twice as thick as you would normally apply eyeliner. Next, apply black or brown liner on top of it with a line about half as thick. This will create a double eyeliner look that makes your eyes stand out without being as dramatic was a white-only liner look.

Highlight the Inner Corner

You can use white eyeliner to highlight the inside corner of your eyes to brighten your look. Starting from the corner, fan out about a centimeter on the top and bottom lid. This will make your eyes brighter, improving your look.

Under Your Brows To Highlight Your Brow Bone

You can white eyeliner to highlight your brow bone by swiping it directly underneath the brow then smudging it along the brow bone.

As Concealer

Hide a blemish by applying white eyeliner to it for first, then covering it with concealer. The whites will counteract the red of the blemish to create perfect coverage.

I bet you didn’t know half of those tips!

Follow me @gorgeousingrey

READ MORE:

Matte Lipstick: 5 Tips You Need To Know Before Wearing This Season’s Hottest Trend

Tyra Banks Brings Her Smize To The Beauty Industry With Makeup Line

5 Reasons Every Girl Should Have White Eyeliner In Their Makeup Bag was originally published on hellobeautiful.com