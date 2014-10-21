Two of hip-hop’s most conscious and potent MC’s are embarking on a 13-city tour beginning November 21 in Las Vegas.

Check the dates below to see when Common and Jay Elec will be smiling in your hood. You can cop your tickets here, and relive their very powerful performance at this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Nov. 21 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Nov. 23 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

Nov. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – House of Blues

Nov. 28 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theatre

Nov. 29 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Dec. 1 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Dec. 2 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

Dec. 3 – New Orleans, LA – Howling Wolf G

Dec. 4 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Dec. 7 – Washington, D.C. – Fillmore

Dec. 8 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Dec. 9 – New York, NY – Filmore

Dec. 10 – New York, NY – Filmore

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Common & Jay Electronica – ‘Nobody’s Smiling’ Tour was originally published on theurbandaily.com

@TheKidSkoob Posted October 21, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: