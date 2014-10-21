Common & Jay Electronica – ‘Nobody’s Smiling’ Tour

Two of hip-hop’s most conscious and potent MC’s are embarking on a 13-city tour beginning November 21 in Las Vegas.
Check the dates below to see when Common and Jay Elec will be smiling in your hood. You can cop your tickets here, and relive their very powerful performance at this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards.
Nov. 21 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
Nov. 23 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
Nov. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – House of Blues
Nov. 28 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theatre
Nov. 29 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
Dec. 1 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Dec. 2 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
Dec. 3 – New Orleans, LA – Howling Wolf G
Dec. 4 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Dec. 7 – Washington, D.C. – Fillmore
Dec. 8 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
Dec. 9 – New York, NY – Filmore
Dec. 10 – New York, NY – Filmore
