Ashanti is down to seduce you at any hour of the day, as she proves in her French Montana assisted visual for “Early In The Morning”.

Take a listen to the R&B diva’s new record below, while you download her new album ‘Braveheart‘. Oh, and don’t forget to wish her a happy birthday!

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Ashanti ft. French Montana – “Early In The Morning” [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

@TheKidSkoob Posted October 21, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: