A Timeline Of Snoop Dogg + Iggy Azalea’s Beef

There’s been back and forth going on between Snoop Dogg and Iggy Azalea, and it just got real.

It all started on Monday (October 13) when he posted a meme on his Instagram page making fun of her. She took offense to the picture and asked him why he did that in the first place from her Twitter account.

MUST SEE: T.I. Is Tired Of Black People Criticizing Iggy Azalea

She then posted her own meme on Monday to her Instagram page, which she since deleted, of Snoop with the caption, “When your drug addict aunt gets clean.”

To top it all off, Snoop posted a video to Instagram Tuesday, calling Iggy a “b-tch” and “c-nt” and for her “n-gga” to check her. (T.I., probably?)

This has definitely gone too far. What seems like what might have been a joke turned into a war. After Snoop posted his video, it looks as though Iggy was trying to take the high road, saying her and her team have only praised him, and she could have posted more memes about the way he looks but decided against it.

and for the record i only had an issue with the meme in the first place because he acts another way to my face, he even follows me. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 14, 2014

I could post a million more memes about snoop dogg making fun of the way he looks too, thats easy. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 15, 2014

But the real joke here is the middle aged man whos butt hurt i asked why he was pulling a Regina George move on social media. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 15, 2014

If I'm a bitch for asking why you are supportive to my face but another way on your Instagram then so be it. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 15, 2014

post away about this "bitch" I've seen all the memes the word has to offer in regards to me i honestly don't care. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 15, 2014

its like the guy that asks for your number and then says you ugly and a bitch when you say no… — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 15, 2014

As of right now, Snoop is still posting pics on his Instagram page regarding Iggy, and we’re hoping this all dies, like, right now.

UPDATED 4:56 p.m.: Snoop has apologized, saying he spoke with T.I. and he squashed his beef with Iggy.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Have T.I. And Tiny Called It Quits For Real This Time?

2014 BET Hip-Hop Awards Re-Cap + Cyphers [VIDEO]

Tamar Braxton Clears The Air On Shady Twitter Comments About Traci

A Timeline Of Snoop Dogg + Iggy Azalea’s Beef was originally published on theurbandaily.com