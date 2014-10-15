AM BUZZ: Keyshia Cole Gets Slapped With Restraining Order, Phaedra Parks Confirms Divorce Rumors & More

Remember when we reported Keyshia Cole’s arrest for assaulting Cash Money employee Sabrina Mercadel after she found her lounging at Birdman’s penthouse during a party? Sabrina remembers it quite vividly and has filed a restraining order against Keyshia for her protection. According to TMZ, Sabrina filed court documents that accuse the “Point of No Return” singer of punching her in the face, throwing objects at her and even slashing her with her nails.

The fight allegedly started when Keyshia went to rumored boo Birdman’s L.A. home at around 5 a.m. as a surprise and found Sabrina there already. Witnesses say Keyshia attacked her, leaving scratches on her face. She was arrested and sent to jail that night for battery and her reckless driving warrant. But, she was released on a $46,000 bail shortly after.

Sabrina also says in her documents that, although the Cash Money CEO and her work together, she was just “visiting a friend.” Sources have said that Sabrina and Birdman have been friends since they were young and has worked in the Cash Money camp for a decade.

But, Sabrina’s restraining order isn’t the only thing that may concern Keyshia. The singer, who has been more than open in her music about her heartbreak, expressed sympathy for Daniel Gibson after the two called it quits. Keyshia’s ex-hubby said to Necole Bitchie that he’s depressed after losing his wife and son. “As far as his depression is concerned, I think as a friend, he has to understand, as well, that things that bring you to that point of being depressed or losing something that matters to you more than anything,” she said on 106 & Park, “you can’t repeat the same thing that got you there in the first place.”

Posted October 15, 2014

