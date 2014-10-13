CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Chris Brown Knows Everything About Ebola

iHeart Radio Music Festival - Night 1 - Press Room

Let Chris Brown tell it about ebola, please. It makes so much sense that someone who would know so much about the loyalty of “h-es” would know a lot about ebola, right?

chris brown ebola

Thanks, Chris, we wouldn’t mind if you did that.

Chris Brown Knows Everything About Ebola was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Chris Brown , ebola

