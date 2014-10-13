Let Chris Brown tell it about ebola, please. It makes so much sense that someone who would know so much about the loyalty of “h-es” would know a lot about ebola, right?

Thanks, Chris, we wouldn’t mind if you did that.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Tamar Braxton Shades Sister Traci Braxton’s Debut Album

Bobby Shmurda Holds Flash Shmob In NYC [PHOTOS] [VIDEO]

Have T.I. And Tiny Called It Quits For Real This Time?

Chris Brown's Hair Evolution 12 photos Launch gallery Chris Brown's Hair Evolution 1. October 2005 1 of 12 2. August 2008 2 of 12 3. September 2009 3 of 12 4. August 2010 4 of 12 5. June 2011 5 of 12 6. July 2011 6 of 12 7. September 2012 7 of 12 8. April 2013 8 of 12 9. February 2014 9 of 12 10. June 2014 10 of 12 11. 151133324 11 of 12 12. July 2014 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Chris Brown’s Hair Evolution Chris Brown's Hair Evolution

Chris Brown Knows Everything About Ebola was originally published on theurbandaily.com