Soul Train Awards 2014 Nominees: Chris Brown, Beyonce + Pharrell Lead The Pack

Centric has announced the nominees for the Soul Train Awards 2014. The award show, which airs on November 30 on Centric and BET will honor artists in 12 different categories. Chris Brown leads the pack with seven nominations (including Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Song of the Year for “Loyal” featuring Lil Wayne and Tyga and Video of the Year for “New Flame” featuring Usher). Beyoncé follows with six nominations (including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist) and Pharrell Williams is next in line with five nominations (including Best R&B/Soul Male Artist of the Year).

The Soul Train Awards 2014 will air on Centric and BET on November 30, 2014 at 8PM ET/PT. Check out the full list of nominees! Are your faves on the list?!

SOUL TRAIN AWARDS 2014 – Nominees & Categories

Best New Artist

August Alsina

Jhené Aiko

LiV Warfield

Mack Wilds

Nico & Vinz

Sevyn Streeter

Centric Certified Award

Avery*Sunshine

Kelis

Leela James

Luke James

Robert Glasper

Shaliek

Best Gospel/Inspirational Song

Help – Erica Campbell feat. Lecrae

I Can Only Imagine – Tamela Mann

No Greater Love – Smokie Norful

Real Love – Inspired People feat. Charles Jenkins

Say Yes – Michelle Williams feat. Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland

We Are Victorious – Donnie McClurkin feat. Tye Tribbett

Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year

Fancy – Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX

Hold On (We’re Going Home) – Drake feat. Majid Jordan

Loyal – Chris Brown feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga

No Mediocre – T.I. feat. Iggy Azalea

Pills N Potions – Nicki Minaj

Studio – ScHoolboy Q feat. BJ the Chicago Kid

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Beyoncé

Janelle Monaé

Jennifer Hudson

Jhené Aiko

Marsha Ambrosius

Ledisi

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Chris Brown

John Legend

Kem

Pharrell Williams

Tank

Trey Songz

Album of the Year

Beyoncé – Beyoncé

G I R L – Pharrell Williams

Love In The Future – John Legend

Nothing Was The Same – Drake

The Electric Lady – Janelle Monaé

Xscape – Michael Jackson

Song of the Year

All of Me – John Legend

Drunk In Love – Beyoncé feat. Jay Z

Happy – Pharrell Williams

Hold On (We’re Going Home) – Drake feat. Majid Jordan

Love Never Felt So Good – Michael Jackson feat. Justin Timberlake

Loyal – Chris Brown feat. Lil Wayne and Tyga

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

All Of Me – John Legend (Toby Gad, John Stephens, Dave Tozer)

Happy – Pharrell Williams (Pharrell Williams)

Pretty Hurts – Beyoncé (Joshua Coleman, Sia Fuller, Beyoncé Knowles)

Stay With Me – Sam Smith (Steve Fitzmaurice, James Napier, William Phillips, Sam Smith)

The Man –Aloe Blacc (Khalil Abdul-Rahman, Sam Barsh, Aloe Blacc, Elton John, Daniel Seeff, Bernie Taupin)

The Worst – Jhené Aiko (Jhené Aiko Chilombo, Mac Robinson, Brian Warfield)

Best Dance Performance

2 On – Tinashe feat. ScHoolboy Q

Electric Lady – Janelle Monáe

Good Kisser – Usher

Loyal – Chris Brown feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga

Talk Dirty – Jason Derulo feat. 2 Chainz

Turn Down for What – DJ Snake & Lil Jon

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga – Loyal

Chris Brown feat. Usher & Rick Ross – New Flame

Janelle Monaé feat. Miguel – Primetime

Michael Jackson & Justin Timberlake – Love Never Felt So Good

Robert Glasper feat. Jill Scott – Calls

Toni Braxton & Babyface – Hurt You

Video of the Year

Drunk In Love – Beyoncé feat. Jay Z (Hype Williams)

Good Kisser – Usher (Christopher Sims)

Happy – Pharrell Williams (We are from L.A.)

New Flame – Chris Brown feat. Usher (Breezy & Mike Ho)

The Man – Aloe Blacc (Matty Barnes)

The Worst – Jhené Aiko (Danny Williams)

Best International Performance (CENTRICTV.com)

Davido – Aye

Machel Montano – Ministry Of Road (M.O.R.)

Nico & Vinz – Am I Wrong

Sam Smith – Stay With Me

Shaggy feat. Ne-Yo – You Girl

Ziggy Marley – I Don’t’ Want To Live On Mars

Best Traditional Jazz Performance (CENTRICTV.com)

Audra McDonald – What a Little Moonlight Can Do

Gregory Porter – Hey Laura

Kenny Garrett – Pushing the World Away

Monty Alexander – Concierto de Aranjuez

Wynton Marsalis – Flee As A Bird To The Mountain (Live)

Best Contemporary Jazz Performance (CENTRICTV.com)

LiV Warfield- Stay- Soul Lifted

Najee feat. Meli’sa Morgan – In The Mood To Take It Slow

Robert Glasper feat. Jill Scott – Calls

Snarky Puppy – Lingus (We Like It Here)

Terrace Martin feat. Robert Glasper – It’s Yours

Vandell Andrew – Let’s Ride

Best Independent R&B/Soul Performance

Joe feat. Kelly Rowland – Love & Sex Pt. 2

Kelly Price – It’s My Time

LiV Warfield – Why Do You Lie?

Sebastian Mikael feat. Wale – Last Night

Shaliek – The Past

Terrace Martin feat. TY$, Tone Trezure – You’re The One

