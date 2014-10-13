Soul Train Awards 2014 Nominees: Chris Brown, Beyonce + Pharrell Lead The Pack

Centric has announced the nominees for the Soul Train Awards 2014. The award show, which airs on November 30 on Centric and BET will honor artists in 12 different categories. Chris Brown leads the pack with seven nominations (including Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Song of the Year for “Loyal” featuring Lil Wayne and Tyga and Video of the Year for “New Flame” featuring Usher). Beyoncé follows with six nominations (including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist) and Pharrell Williams is next in line with five nominations (including Best R&B/Soul Male Artist of the Year).
MUST READ: 2013 Soul Train Music Awards: Best & Worst Dressed
This awards show is sure to be a spectacle as it’s being hosted by talk show host and resident shade-thrower Wendy Williams. And it will not be without unforgettable performances, iconic tributes and appearances by your favorite performers. We can’t wait to get that list!
The Soul Train Awards 2014 will air on Centric and BET on November 30, 2014 at 8PM ET/PT. Check out the full list of nominees! Are your faves on the list?!
SOUL TRAIN AWARDS 2014 – Nominees & Categories
Best New Artist
Jhené Aiko
LiV Warfield
Mack Wilds
Nico & Vinz
Sevyn Streeter
Centric Certified Award
Avery*Sunshine
Kelis
Leela James
Luke James
Robert Glasper
Shaliek
Best Gospel/Inspirational Song
Help – Erica Campbell feat. Lecrae
I Can Only Imagine – Tamela Mann
No Greater Love – Smokie Norful
Real Love – Inspired People feat. Charles Jenkins
Say Yes – Michelle Williams feat. Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland
We Are Victorious – Donnie McClurkin feat. Tye Tribbett
Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year
Fancy – Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX
Hold On (We’re Going Home) – Drake feat. Majid Jordan
Loyal – Chris Brown feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga
No Mediocre – T.I. feat. Iggy Azalea
Pills N Potions – Nicki Minaj
Studio – ScHoolboy Q feat. BJ the Chicago Kid
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Beyoncé
Janelle Monaé
Jennifer Hudson
Jhené Aiko
Marsha Ambrosius
Ledisi
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Chris Brown
John Legend
Kem
Pharrell Williams
Tank
Trey Songz
Album of the Year
Beyoncé – Beyoncé
G I R L – Pharrell Williams
Love In The Future – John Legend
Nothing Was The Same – Drake
The Electric Lady – Janelle Monaé
Xscape – Michael Jackson
Song of the Year
All of Me – John Legend
Drunk In Love – Beyoncé feat. Jay Z
Happy – Pharrell Williams
Hold On (We’re Going Home) – Drake feat. Majid Jordan
Love Never Felt So Good – Michael Jackson feat. Justin Timberlake
Loyal – Chris Brown feat. Lil Wayne and Tyga
The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award
All Of Me – John Legend (Toby Gad, John Stephens, Dave Tozer)
Happy – Pharrell Williams (Pharrell Williams)
Pretty Hurts – Beyoncé (Joshua Coleman, Sia Fuller, Beyoncé Knowles)
Stay With Me – Sam Smith (Steve Fitzmaurice, James Napier, William Phillips, Sam Smith)
The Man –Aloe Blacc (Khalil Abdul-Rahman, Sam Barsh, Aloe Blacc, Elton John, Daniel Seeff, Bernie Taupin)
The Worst – Jhené Aiko (Jhené Aiko Chilombo, Mac Robinson, Brian Warfield)
Best Dance Performance
2 On – Tinashe feat. ScHoolboy Q
Electric Lady – Janelle Monáe
Good Kisser – Usher
Loyal – Chris Brown feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga
Talk Dirty – Jason Derulo feat. 2 Chainz
Turn Down for What – DJ Snake & Lil Jon
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga – Loyal
Chris Brown feat. Usher & Rick Ross – New Flame
Janelle Monaé feat. Miguel – Primetime
Michael Jackson & Justin Timberlake – Love Never Felt So Good
Robert Glasper feat. Jill Scott – Calls
Toni Braxton & Babyface – Hurt You
Video of the Year
Drunk In Love – Beyoncé feat. Jay Z (Hype Williams)
Good Kisser – Usher (Christopher Sims)
Happy – Pharrell Williams (We are from L.A.)
New Flame – Chris Brown feat. Usher (Breezy & Mike Ho)
The Man – Aloe Blacc (Matty Barnes)
The Worst – Jhené Aiko (Danny Williams)
Best International Performance (CENTRICTV.com)
Davido – Aye
Machel Montano – Ministry Of Road (M.O.R.)
Nico & Vinz – Am I Wrong
Sam Smith – Stay With Me
Shaggy feat. Ne-Yo – You Girl
Ziggy Marley – I Don’t’ Want To Live On Mars
Best Traditional Jazz Performance (CENTRICTV.com)
Audra McDonald – What a Little Moonlight Can Do
Gregory Porter – Hey Laura
Kenny Garrett – Pushing the World Away
Monty Alexander – Concierto de Aranjuez
Wynton Marsalis – Flee As A Bird To The Mountain (Live)
Best Contemporary Jazz Performance (CENTRICTV.com)
LiV Warfield- Stay- Soul Lifted
Najee feat. Meli’sa Morgan – In The Mood To Take It Slow
Robert Glasper feat. Jill Scott – Calls
Snarky Puppy – Lingus (We Like It Here)
Terrace Martin feat. Robert Glasper – It’s Yours
Vandell Andrew – Let’s Ride
Best Independent R&B/Soul Performance
Joe feat. Kelly Rowland – Love & Sex Pt. 2
Kelly Price – It’s My Time
LiV Warfield – Why Do You Lie?
Sebastian Mikael feat. Wale – Last Night
Shaliek – The Past
Terrace Martin feat. TY$, Tone Trezure – You’re The One
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!
MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY
Chris Brown Knows Everything About Ebola
Tamar Braxton Shades Sister Traci Braxton’s Debut Album
Waka Flocka Arrested For Weapon Possession
Soul Train Awards 2014 Nominees: Chris Brown, Beyonce + Pharrell Lead The Pack was originally published on theurbandaily.com