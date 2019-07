Yao Ming at 7 ft 6 in towers over everyone he stands next to and Shaq isn’t any different. Look at Shaq and Yao Ming in this picture together ha ha. Shaq is 7 ft 1 in, It’s funny considering all of the jokes that people make about Shaq and how big he is. Not to mention, how big his feet are and he’s “short” compared to Yao.

Via:SBNation.com

Shaq is a teeny baby standing next to Yao Ming was originally published on theboxhouston.com

G-Man and The Chile Posted October 14, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: