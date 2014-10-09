Paula Patton Files For Drama-Free Divorce From Robin Thicke

Despite his best efforts, Robin Thicke could not get his wife Paula Patton back. She’s looking to officially breakup with the R&B crooner as amicably as possible.

The “Baggage Claim” star is ready to bring their drawn-out split to a definitive end as she officially filed for divorce from Robin Los Angeles today, according to TMZ.com. Citing irreconcilable differences in their divorce, Paula stated that she and Robin have been separated since February 21.

Interestingly, Paula gave her estranged hubby a shoutout on WhoSay just a week before their separation date on February 14. That’s Valentine’s Day for anyone keeping track.

Aside from posting a picture for her son’s birthday in April, Paula’s been pretty quiet on social media. Her Twitter bio also still states that she is an “Actress, mom, wife of the amazing, brilliant, genius @RobinThicke!” Presumably she hasn’t gotten around to changing that just yet. Robin hasn’t tweeted since June 30, and his last Instagam post was July 8.

We say all this to say that neither Paula nor Robin have issued a statement on the recent legal action via social media at this time.

Since Paula filed for divorce in L.A., it doesn’t matter whether Robin cheated on her before they broke up. The actress is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their son, Julian Fuego in the split.

Outside of that, she’s not expecting any drama during the proceedings as sources told TMZ that this a “harmonious” divorce.

Sonya Eskridge Posted October 8, 2014

