Pregnant Kelly Rowland Poses Topless!

Kelly Rowland is showing off her pregnant body! Recently she posed topless for a black and white photo shoot for Elle Magazine. Kelly is expecting her first child with husband, Tim Witherspoon, and wants to celebrate the changes her body is going through. Kelly said, “It’s really — I won’t say amazing — it’s Godmazing, watching your body carry a human,” Rowland told Elle of her decision to include the photos. “I took a birthing class and I was amazed by all the things this woman was saying to me about birthing and what the body does naturally. Why wouldn’t you want to celebrate that? The body should be celebrated.” Fellas if you want to see those topless photos…make sure you purchase the next edition of Elle Magazine!

