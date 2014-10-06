Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX)(Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(HOUSTON)— Texas Congressman Michael McCaul, who is also the chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, took a trip to Houston Monday to address some major concerns.

McCaul outlined a blueprint for improving border security in the U.S., and also talked about the containment of the Ebola virus.

“If we can’t contain and control it, particularly over in Africa, and then you have another strain that mutates that causes an airborne strain, then you have a pandemic,” McCaul said.

There will be a meeting in Dallas to discuss the possibility of shutting down flights from West African countries to the U.S.

He said there is an alternative solution pertaining to people coming here from Africa.

“Monitoring them as they leave that country, health experts monitoring, and then when they land…the only other option would be to ban all flights until this gets under control,” McCaul said.

The meeting in Dallas will take place Friday.

SEE ALSO:

The Latest News Headlines, Traffic and Weather: Follow @news92fm

Scroll to the bottom to comment here, or join the conversation on our Facebook page or with @News92FM on Twitter.

Houston Congressman Mulls West African Flight Cancellations was originally published on news92fm.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: