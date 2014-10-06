CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Houston Congressman Mulls West African Flight Cancellations

0 reads
Leave a comment

Ebola in America-mini-article

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX)(Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(HOUSTON)— Texas Congressman Michael McCaul, who is also the chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, took a trip to Houston Monday to address some major concerns.

McCaul outlined a blueprint for improving border security in the U.S., and also talked about the containment of the Ebola virus.

“If we can’t contain and control it, particularly over in Africa, and then you have another strain that mutates that causes an airborne strain, then you have a pandemic,” McCaul said.

There will be a meeting in Dallas to discuss the possibility of shutting down flights from West African countries to the U.S.

He said there is an alternative solution pertaining to people coming here from Africa.

“Monitoring them as they leave that country, health experts monitoring, and then when they land…the only other option would be to ban all flights until this gets under control,” McCaul said.

The meeting in Dallas will take place Friday.

SEE ALSO:

The Latest News Headlines, Traffic and Weather:

Scroll to the bottom to comment here, or join the conversation on our Facebook page or with @News92FM on Twitter.

Houston Congressman Mulls West African Flight Cancellations was originally published on news92fm.com

Congressman considers flight ban to West Africa and US , containing Ebola virus , Ebola flight bans , ebola in america , Ebola in Dallas , Ebola in Texas , Ebola in United States , House Homeland Security Committee , Michael McCaul , Pandemic

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 41 mins ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 6 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close