Wake Forest University Baller Accused Of Being Homosexual By His Wife

Future NBA Hall of Famer and former Wake Forest University baller, Tim Duncan is being accused of being in a homosexual relationship. Reports say this relationship has been going on since his days at Wake Forest University.
According to reports Duncan’s estranged wife is outing as a part of their divorce proceedings. To add fuel to the fire, Ducan’s teammate, Danny Green stated in a recent radio interview that “Timmy is Tim,” and he will not look at him any differently because of his sexual preferences. Hmm.
