Howard University Hospital is taking a closer look at one of their patients and evaluation them for Ebola as a precaution.

A rep for the hospital announced Friday afternoon that an unnamed patient has been placed into isolated care after discovering that the person has been to Nigeria. NBA Washington, the person had originally shown up to the hospital with flu-like symptoms. So far, there is no indication that the patient has even been exposed to the virus, but health care professionals are not willing to take a risk.

“In an abundance of caution, we have activated the appropriate infection control protocols, including isolating the patient,” hospital rep Kerry-Ann Hamilton said in a statement. “Our medical team continues to evaluate and monitor progress in close collaboration with the CDC and the Department of Health.”

The patient, who is currently listed in stable condition, is being tested for Ebola; the hospital will not say much more on the person at this time. Facility reps said that it will immediately alert the public if the patient is diagnosed with the virus. Thankfully, there haven’t been any confirmed cases of Ebola.

This is not the only person that Howard University Hospital has monitored for the virus. The D.C. Department of Health assured in a statement earlier today that it is working with the facility and the CDC to keep a close eye on “any patient displaying symptoms associated with the Ebola virus.”

There had been some concern that another patient in Rockville, Maryland, may have contracted the virus. However, after testing for possible infection, the person was cleared. Since the end of July, the CDC has tested 15 people for possible infection. Out of those, there’s only been one confirmed case of the virus.

D.C. Hospital Closely Monitors Patient For Possible Ebola Infection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Sonya Eskridge Posted October 3, 2014

