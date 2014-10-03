CLOSE
Happy Birthday Radio One!!!

Today Radio One celebrates 34 years in business. Radio One Founder Dr. Cathy Hughes has worked tirelessly for 34 years to make Radio One “the most trusted source in the African American community that informs, entertains and inspires our audience by providing culturally relevant integrated content through our radio, television and digital platforms.”
Enjoy this special message to Dr. Cathy Hughes and the Radio One family from Radio One Baltimore…

