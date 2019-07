The rumor mill is percolating with news that NeNe is the top candidate to replace Joan Rivers on E! Online’s Fashion Police! If NeNe gets the job, do you think she will she leave the Real Housewives Of Atlanta? Hummm….! But wait a minute! It looks like NeNe has some competition…Kathy Griffin, who was one of Joan’s closest friends!I guess we’ll have to wait and see which diva is left standing when the dust settles!

