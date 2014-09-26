Eddie O BLOG: Jeter….One Of The Best That Ever Did It

Wow…hard to believe that next spring we won’t be seeing Derek Jeter in his classic pen striped Yankees uniform. As we very well know in life, at some point, all things come to an end. In his case, it’s a GREAT ending! Derek Jeter, without me even thinking about it hard, is easily one of the best MLB players that has ever graced a diamond….period. Even though I’m no Yankees fan (that’s right…I said it) I still show respect to great players. In this case, it is well warranted. The man will be in the Cooperstown in record time, & we know he has a great career in broadcasting on the way (you know he’ll be analyzing for some network for sure!). So in closing, salute to one of the best, Derek Jeter! Yep….& on that note, I’m OUT!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: