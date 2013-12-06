Tighten Up: 3 Tricks To Prevent Your Skin From Aging

My thirties came with a vengeance. One moment I was partying every night of the week with the girls, and the next I was desperately trying to keep perking eyes at the strike of 9pm. Such is the process of aging. But what no ones really tells you is that fighting aging skin is something you have to do before it actually starts. Waiting until you see your first wrinkle will not keep your skin-tight. Skin creams and expensive facial are all great and an awesome way to relax but there’s a few easy steps you can take to aging gracefully that you may not have even thought of!

• Monitor your alcohol intake. Alcohol causes the skin to get puffy and flush with dilated blood vessels. Over time, even moderate intake can cause permanent spider veins on one’s face, chest, abdomen, arms, and hands. Damaged vessels leak, which causes discoloration and puffiness. Alcohol worsens common skin diseases such as psoriasis and rosacea; causes dehydration, which makes skin sag; causes a deficiency in nutrients, and impairs immune systems. The moderate intake of red wine, however, may help skin because red grapes are filled with antioxidants.

• Try to cut out most sugar. Americans average 150 pounds of sugar intake each year, according to the American Heart Association, and most eat and drink two to four times the amount they should. Sugar is a ubiquitous ingredient in the American diet and can be found in drinks and condiments. Sugar molecules – especially refined sugar, which is pure sucrose — fuels glycation. In a European study, volunteers were asked to view photos of 602 people; those with the highest sugar intake were deemed to look the oldest. A high-sugar diet is also linked to diabetes.

• Keep an eye out for anti-glycation products. Most topical products maintain the skin’s existing moisture by acting as a barrier. Other products utilize antioxidants to stabilize oxygen molecules that have lost electrons and cause damage to cell membranes when they take electrons from stable molecules. Products with newly discovered plant extracts address glycation by breaking the sugar molecule’s bond with collagen, allowing the protein to return to its original shape.

So there you have it–the secret to your very own fountain of youth!

MORE ON STYLE & BEAUTY:

The Beautiful People: Naturalistas Take Over NYC To Luv & Learn Their Hair

Found It: The Perfect 15-Minute Holiday Hairstyles

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With The Latest Style & Beauty Trends

Tighten Up: 3 Tricks To Prevent Your Skin From Aging was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ty Alexander Posted December 6, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: