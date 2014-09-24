People can’t wrap their minds around why Keyshia Cole was dating Birdman, let alone fighting over him. Well, Gary With Da Tea has the answer. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why Keyshia will fight for Birdman and not her husband!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!

Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Keyshia Cole’s Victim Speaks Out After Alleged Attack

RELATED: Keyshia Cole Arrested For Assaulting A Woman

RELATED: How This Female Rapper Betrayed Keyshia Cole In The Worst Way [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Why Keyshia Cole Will Fight For Birdman & Not Her Husband [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com