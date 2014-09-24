NY Times TV critic Alessandra Stanley wrote a piece on Shonda Rhimes which should have been celebrating the incredible success and triumphant position of being a female writer having “T.G.I.T.” (Thank God It’s Thursday) on the ABC network showcasing here three shows back-to-back, but instead chose to degrade her status.

The article started of with

“When Shonda Rhimes writes her autobiography, it should be called ‘How to Get Away With Being an Angry Black Woman.’

On Thursday, Ms. Rhimes will introduce ‘How to Get Away With Murder,’ yet another network series from her production company to showcase a powerful, intimidating black woman.”

See The Urban Daily

Shonda Rhimes Schools The N.Y. Times was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted September 24, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: