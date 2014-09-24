First Lady: Americans ‘Take for Granted’ the President’s Positive Impact on U.S.

During a recent speech in Washington, D.C., First Lady Michelle Obama reminded the audience of President Obama’s positive impact on the country.

“[J]ust think about how different our country looks to children growing up today,” she said. “Think about how our kids take for granted that a black person or a woman can be President of the United States. They take it for granted that for the first time in history, there are three brilliant women serving on our Supreme Court. They take for granted that their president will end hurtful policies like ‘don’t ask, don’t tell,’ they’ll speak out for gay marriage.”

Mrs. Obama made the comments at the Women’s Leadership Fund Conference and also put emphasis on President Obama’s intervention in the economic downturn.

“When folks ask me whether I still believe everything we said about change and hope back in 2008, I tell them that I believe it more strongly now than ever before, because, look, I’ve seen it with my own eyes,” she said.

